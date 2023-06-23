Pivot April 2023: "Close Encounters"

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main stage event that took place on April 27, 2023 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Close Encounters," and there were a total of seven speakers: Krista Gilbert, Randy Haglund, Meg Berlat, Marit Fischer, Matt Gibson, Judy Mandeville and Rick Durand. The host was Esteban Herevia, Jr.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:



Krista Gilbert (1:25)

Randy Haglund (7:54)

Meg Berlat (15:48)

Marit Fischer (25:30)

Matt Gibson (35:03)

Judy Mandeville (44:58)

Rick Durand (56:13)

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.