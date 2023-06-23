© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pivot Spokane

Pivot April 2023: "Close Encounters"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Randy Haglund at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
1 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Randy Haglund
Randy Haglund at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Krista Gilbert at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
2 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Krista Gilbert
Krista Gilbert at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Meg Berlat at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
3 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Meg Berlat
Meg Berlat at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Marit Fischer at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
4 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Marit Fischer
Marit Fischer at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
The audience at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
5 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 audience
The audience at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Matt Gibson at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
6 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Matt Gibson
Matt Gibson at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Judy Mandeville at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
7 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Judy Mandeville
Judy Mandeville at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Rick Durand at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
8 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 Rick Durand
Rick Durand at the April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Meg Berlat, Krista Gilbert, Esteban Herevia, Randy Haglund, Judy Mandeville, Marit Fischer, Rick Durand, Matt Gibson
9 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 storytellers and MC
Storytellers and MC from Pivot's April 27, 2023 "Close Encounters" main stage event: Meg Berlat, Krista Gilbert, Esteban Herevia, Randy Haglund, Judy Mandeville, Marit Fischer, Rick Durand, Matt Gibson (L–R)
Daniel Walters / Pivot Spokane
Pivot "Close Encounters" main stage event logo
10 of 10  — Pivot 2023-04 logo
Social media image for the Pivot "Close Encounters" main stage event on April 27, 2023
Pivot Spokane

A live recording of the April 27, 2023 main stage event in downtown Spokane

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main stage event that took place on April 27, 2023 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Close Encounters," and there were a total of seven speakers: Krista Gilbert, Randy Haglund, Meg Berlat, Marit Fischer, Matt Gibson, Judy Mandeville and Rick Durand. The host was Esteban Herevia, Jr.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:

  • Krista Gilbert (1:25)
  • Randy Haglund (7:54)
  • Meg Berlat (15:48)
  • Marit Fischer (25:30)
  • Matt Gibson (35:03)
  • Judy Mandeville (44:58)
  • Rick Durand (56:13)

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.

Tags
Pivot Spokane Pivot SpokaneStorytellingArts & CultureWashington Cracker Co. Building
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli