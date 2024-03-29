Pivot January 2024: "Firsts"

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main-stage event that took place on January 25, 2024 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Guilty," and there were a total of six storytellers: Tyler Coopman, Brad Hauge, Ammi Midstokke, Gerri Newell, Michael Schneider and McKenzie Woolley.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:.



Tyler Coopman (1:30)

Gerri Newell (12:10)

Ammi Midstokke (20:54)

Brad Hauge (30:55)

Michael Schneider (43:05)

McKenzie Woolley (1:00:00)

Interstitial music was provided by DJ Normo. The emcee for the evening was James D. “Bean” Johnston.

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.