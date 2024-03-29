© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Pivot Spokane

Pivot January 2024: "Firsts"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM PDT
The six speakers and host at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
The six speakers and host at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Tyler Coopman at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Tyler Coopman at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Gerri Newell at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Gerri Newell at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Ammi Midstokke at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Ammi Midstokke at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Brad Hauge at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Brad Hauge at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Michael Schneider at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
Michael Schneider at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
McKenzie Woolley at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
McKenzie Woolley at the Pivot Spokane main stage event storytelling event on January 25, 2024
A live recording of the January 25, 2024 main-stage storytelling event in downtown Spokane

This is an edited live recording of a Pivot main-stage event that took place on January 25, 2024 at the Washington Cracker Building in downtown Spokane.

The theme of the evening was "Guilty," and there were a total of six storytellers: Tyler Coopman, Brad Hauge, Ammi Midstokke, Gerri Newell, Michael Schneider and McKenzie Woolley.

The storytellers and the timestamp of their appearances in this episode are as follows:.

  • Tyler Coopman (1:30)
  • Gerri Newell (12:10)
  • Ammi Midstokke (20:54)
  • Brad Hauge (30:55)
  • Michael Schneider (43:05)
  • McKenzie Woolley (1:00:00)

Interstitial music was provided by DJ Normo. The emcee for the evening was James D. “Bean” Johnston.

Pivot is a live storytelling event that features a series of speakers riffing on a particular theme. The stories are all true and delivered without the help of notes.

Pivot's main stage events are held quarterly. It also has open-mic-style events called Pivot Slam. For more information, visit the Pivot Spokane website.

Pivot Spokane
E.J. Iannelli
E.J. Iannelli is Spokane Public Radio's Arts &amp; Music Direcor
See stories by E.J. Iannelli