© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

David Borodin reads part two of his original poem, "My Muse Is out of Control"

Published May 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Poet and writer David Borodin
Savanna Rothe
/
Spokane Public Radio
Poet and writer David Borodin

The conclusion to a tail-rhymed tale of an errant muse

David Borodin is a retired art appraiser, originally from Philadelphia but now living in Twin Lakes, Idaho.

He identifies his poetic work with the so-called New Formalist tradition, with its renewed attention to the use of meter, rhyme, and stanzaic symmetry as instruments of effective patterning. Although his poems are inspired by a wide range of subjects, including music, visual art, literature and love, his abiding interest in cognitive science provides a special focus for exploring through his poems the phenomenon of consciousness.

Although available in hardcopy as well, he makes all his poetry available to read for free on his website.

Poetry Moment