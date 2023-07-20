© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
KIBX in Bonners Ferry is experiencing issues with interference. We are working on a fix, but in the meantime, try streaming from our website.
Poetry Moment

Mary Leauna Christensen reads her original poem, "Mandorla"

Published July 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT
Poet Mary Leauna Christensen
Poet Mary Leauna Christensen

On holiness and utility, and when the scales fall from your eyes

Mary Leauna Christensen, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is a PhD student at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is managing editor of The Swamp literary magazine.

Her work can be found in New Ohio Review, Puerto del Sol, Cream City Review, The Laurel Review, Southern Humanities Review and Denver Quarterly. She was also named an Indigenous Nations Poets fellow for the inaugural In-Na-Po retreat.

