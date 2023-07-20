Mary Leauna Christensen reads her original poem, "Mandorla"
On holiness and utility, and when the scales fall from your eyes
Mary Leauna Christensen, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is a PhD student at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is managing editor of The Swamp literary magazine.
Her work can be found in New Ohio Review, Puerto del Sol, Cream City Review, The Laurel Review, Southern Humanities Review and Denver Quarterly. She was also named an Indigenous Nations Poets fellow for the inaugural In-Na-Po retreat.