Jonathan Johnson reads "Tire Hut: Seaview, Washington" by Maya Jewell Zeller

Jonathan Johnson’s previous poetry titles are Mastodon, 80% Complete and In the Land We Imagined Ourselves (Carnegie Mellon). His poems have been anthologized in Best American Poetry and read on NPR. He is a professor in the MFA program at Eastern Washington University and migrates between Washington, the Lake Superior Coastal town of Marquette, Michigan, and his ancestral village of Glenelg in the Scottish Highland where his cousins are still crofters.