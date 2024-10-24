Yvonne Higgins Leach reads " For I Have Sinned" by Tina Schumann

Yvonne Higgins Leach’s second collection of poems, In the Spaces Between Us, hit the shelves this fall (2023), published by Kelsay Books. Her first collection, Another Autumn, was published by Cherry Grove Collections in 2014. Her poems have been published in The South Carolina Review, South Dakota Review, Spoon River Review, The Cimarron Review, POEM, and others. Her poems connect to the world through an empathetic heart seeking to understand the mysteries of the human experience. She spent decades balancing a career in communications and public relations, raising a family, and pursuing her love of writing poetry. Her latest passion is working with shelter dogs. She splits her time living on Vashon Island and in Spokane, Washington.