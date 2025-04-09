© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who gave during our Spring Fund Drive! Together we raised over $127k. Stand with the FACTS, Stand with SPR!
Poetry Moment

Heather Murphy Capps reads "Sitting on the Porch," "The Naked Eye," and "Spaces of Love" by Mary Moore Easter

Published April 9, 2025 at 6:05 AM PDT

Heather Murphy Capps grew up in a small Minnesota town where the motto is: “Cows, Colleges, and Contentment.” Heather initially reported on politics, the military, war, wild weather, and other topics, then returned to her dream of writing middle-grade fiction. Her debut novel, Indigo and Ida (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner, 2023), received a gold Moonbeam award, the Social Justice Literature award, and the National Association of Black Journalist’s Outstanding Book Award; her second novel, The Rule of Three (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner 2024), received a starred review from the School Library Journal.

Poetry Moment