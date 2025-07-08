Sarah Rooney reads "Sonnet 17, I do not love you" by Pablo Neruda

Sarah is a nonbinary poet who co-organizes Foray for The Arts, a multidisciplinary traveling event series in Spokane with Greg Bem (established Jan 2024). They finished their Masters in Fine Arts in Creative Writing at Eastern Washington University in June of 2025. Their first chapbook, Mother Media, was self-published in October of 2023 and they’re currently working on their second collection (Ego’s Mythos). They’ve been featured at Spokane events like Emerge, Foray, and Terrain.