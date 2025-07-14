Mike Aleman reads "Reflections on a gift of watermelon pickle received from a friend called Felicity" by John Tobias

Mike Aleman was raised an inner-city boy in Chicago, where he spent most of his formative years living with his family and three siblings until he was 15. Then in 1957, he and his family moved to Powder River, Wyoming.

After high school, he enlisted in the Navy. He then went on to college and a long 30-year career as an English teacher in Spokane.

Long retired at 82 years old, he writes, walks and naps.