John Whalen was born in Michigan and grew up in Tennessee. He's lived in Spokane since 1992. His books of poetry, include Caliban and Above the Pear Trees which won the 2014 Floating Bridge Press Chapbook Award.

Whalen's poems have appeared in EPOCH, VQR, The Gettysburg Review, CutBank, Terrain, Rock and Sling, and the Catamaran Literary Reader.