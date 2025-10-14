Verne Windham reads "Song of the Redwood-Tree" by Walt Whitman from "Leaves of Grass"

About the book:

The American West is as varied in its inhabitants as in its landforms. Yet what has come to stand for “Western” writing is the myth of the wagon train and the lone gunman. In the Portable Wester Reader, William Kittredge has assembled stories, poems, essays, and excerpts that transcend the Western myth and explore the vast range of Western experience. With selections from more than seventy authors, and an introduction and headnotes by William Kittredge. The Portable Western Reader redefines the Western literary landscape.

About the reader:

Verne Windham has had a dual career in music and radio. As one who came into the fledgling NPR station in a small city he stayed around for 38 years through music and arts director to program director and in his retirement has declared himself the archivist.

As a symphonic musician he has played his French horn behind everyone from Itzaak Perlman to Ella Fitzgerald and repertoire from Mahler to his Folkways CD in the Smithsonian.