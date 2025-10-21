Natalia Bhend reads "Scheherazade" by Richard Siken

Natalia Bhend grew up in Fall City, Washington, and is currently a sophomore at Washington State University. She is majoring in English with an emphasis in Rhetoric and Professional Writing. She is also pursuing a minor in Creative Writing along with a certificate in Editing and Publishing. Natalia works for LandEscapes; WSU’s student-run literary arts journal as a nonfiction editor. In her free time, she can be found taking pictures on her film camera, listening to vinyls, reading, writing scripts, and nerding out over space exploration.