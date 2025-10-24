Natalia Bhend and Elizabeth Wesorick read "The Women in My Family" by Fatima Asghar

Natalia Bhend grew up in Fall City, Washington, and is currently a sophomore at Washington State University. She is majoring in English with an emphasis in Rhetoric and Professional Writing. She is also pursuing a minor in Creative Writing along with a certificate in Editing and Publishing. Natalia works for LandEscapes; WSU’s student-run literary arts journal as a nonfiction editor. In her free time, she can be found taking pictures on her film camera, listening to vinyls, reading, writing scripts, and nerding out over space exploration.

Elizabeth Wesorick grew up in Redmond, Washington, and is currently pursuing a BS in Architectural Studies at Washington State University. Her poetry has been published in LandEscapes, WSU’s literary arts journal, as well as Harpy*s, the feminist magazine at WSU. She will also be published in the upcoming WA State Queer Poetry Anthology. She has been writing poetry for almost three years now and has spent essentially her whole life reading and collecting quotes. You can find more of her poetry on Instagram @elizabeth_cates_poetry.