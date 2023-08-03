Malcolm Pelles' "Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep"
1 of 4 — Dead Mouse - Cast and director practice a crowd scene
The cast, sound designer, director and writer of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep rehearse a crowd scene
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
2 of 4 — Dead Mouse - Dahveed Bullis
Dahveed Bullis in the KSFC studio during the recording of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
3 of 4 — Dead Mouse - Kim and Malcolm discuss a scene
Kim Berg and Malcolm Pelles discuss a scene during the recording of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep, Dahveed Bullis looks on
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
4 of 4 — Dead Mouse - Shaune Gardner
Shaune Gardner in the KSFC studio during the recording of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
An activist fights for causes he believes in — right down to his pet's diet
On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep.
It was directed by Juan A Mas and stars Dahveed Bullis (as the cop and store owner Pete), Shaune Gardner (store clerk, Henry) and Kim Berg (Irv the activist) in a story about an old school civil rights activist who fights to keep his cat's diet true to principle.
Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep, Malcolm Pelles.
Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.
Dusty Birch was responsible for sound design on Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.