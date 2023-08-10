"Mea Culpa" by Bryan Harnetiaux
Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux (L, standing) with young cast members and their parents in the KSFC studio during the recording of Mea Culpa
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Director Juan A Mas (L) works with Kody Higginbotham (R) in the KSFC studio during the recording of Mea Culpa
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Rebecca Cook in the KSFC studio during the recording of Mea Culpa
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Rick Ibarra-Rivera in the KSFC studio during the recording of Mea Culpa
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
A priest and a confessor find that they both have something to atone for
On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play Mea Culpa.
It was directed by Juan A Mas and features Kody Higginbotham (as Alan), Rick Ibarra-Rivera (Father Markham), Rebecca Cook (Sister Roberta), and Cavvy and Felina Garegnani (Alan’s classmates, Mary Ellen and Jeanine) in a story about a young penitent and priest who find common ground.
Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of Mea Culpa, Bryan Harnetiaux.
Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.
Hannah Hart was responsible for sound design on Mea Culpa. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.