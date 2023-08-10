"Mea Culpa" by Bryan Harnetiaux

On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play Mea Culpa.

It was directed by Juan A Mas and features Kody Higginbotham (as Alan), Rick Ibarra-Rivera (Father Markham), Rebecca Cook (Sister Roberta), and Cavvy and Felina Garegnani (Alan’s classmates, Mary Ellen and Jeanine) in a story about a young penitent and priest who find common ground.

Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of Mea Culpa, Bryan Harnetiaux.

Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.

Hannah Hart was responsible for sound design on Mea Culpa. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.