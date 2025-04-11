© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soundspace

Soundspace: Zan's Healing Music Mix 2025

Published April 11, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT

Tune in and zen out to Zan's annual Healing Show, intended to smooth and groove you through difficult times.

Healing can be interpreted in many ways. Each year, Zan picks a time in "space" to share what she considers to be healing music for the mind, body, and soul.

This show will feature music by the likes of Ma Jana, Avaatar, Liquid Bloom, Acoustic Ocean, John Trudell, Sam Moss, Sonic Yogi, David Byrne, Alexia Chellun, Starling Arrow, The Garifuna Women's Project and more... you get the drift! Enjoy!

Tags
Soundspace Soundspace with ZanMusicProgramming
Stay Connected