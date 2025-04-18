2025 Easter Show Dedicated to David T Deery

Zan's brother, David, died suddenly while on an extended visit to Spokane, WA. David was a huge influence on Zan's life as a creative human being. David loved music, travel, cooking, humanity, and played guitar. His taste was as eclectic as this music mix which features the likes of Genesis, Jackson Browne, Shearwater, Jack Kerouac, R Carlos Nakai, Richard Thompson, Josh Ritter, Jethro Tull, The Bothy Band, Steely Dan, The Animals, and others. The songs in this show are songs that have shaped Zan's world because they were what shaped David's world. He will be deeply missed by many. Enjoy.