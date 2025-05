Zan shares an eclectic music mix of old and new songs from artists you may never have heard yet: The Dip, Ethan Daniel Davidson, Havard Enstad, Foreshadow, Khueex, KInsella and Pulse LLC, Lilya, and Rayfia, as well as some classics such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Cockburn, Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, and Port St Willow.