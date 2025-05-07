Zan's 2025 Mother's Day Show

This show and its songs came from scraps of paper Zan's mother left behind. She was an avid radio listener, of public radio in her hometown of Philadelphia. She often would write down songs she loved hearing as they played. This mix is a collection of songs from my sister, Sue's era, some new songs for Sylvia, and most from my mother's favorites including Barbara Streisand, Willie Nelson, Andrew Sisters, Stanley Myers, and others. Enjoy!