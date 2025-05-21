Zan's 2025 Memorial Day Show

Join Zan as she takes you through a collage of songs and music that reflect this Memorial Day weekend, whether it is Woody Guthrie, Van Morrison, Marc Cohn, or GE Smith, Iwai Bushi, or Kate Bush, this show will give you something to pause and remember. SPOT at top of Hour Two is wishing Bruce Cockburn a happy 80th birthday with a couple tunes (May 27th) YAY!