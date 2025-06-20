MUSIC MIX with SPOT Interview: Performance Philosopher, Ethan Daniel Davidson

Zan plays a music mix of old and new to the top of hour two, when she is joined by a phone interview with Detroit-based singer/songwriter Ethan Daniel Davidson, who has a new album out called CORDELIA. Davidson has a vast career with a number of albums of eclectic vibes that span the decades. He is a regular performer in the Detroit area and surrounds. His troubadour nature has taken him around the world and back. Listen to what inspires Ethan as he shares life stories that give great reference to his songs and their meanings. Enjoy!