Zan's Memorial Birthday Show for Her Brother, David Deery

Published June 25, 2025 at 6:04 PM PDT
Photo by Zan Agzigian
David Drinking Port in Paso Robles, CA

Join Zan as she uses her brother, David's obituary, to take you through a collage of what were some of David's favorite songs and musicians

Join Zan for a show she wished she didn't have to produce at all! Using the obituary she wrote for her brother's passing, Zan takes you on a journey through David's favorite music and other songs that inspired Zan crafting this show for listeners. Some of Dave's favorites are played: medieval, Blackmore's Night, Steely Dan, the Hot Red Chili Peppers, Kerouac, Suzanne Vega, etc. etc. RIP, dear brother, with love! ENJOY

