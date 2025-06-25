Zan's Memorial Birthday Show for Her Brother, David Deery

Join Zan for a show she wished she didn't have to produce at all! Using the obituary she wrote for her brother's passing, Zan takes you on a journey through David's favorite music and other songs that inspired Zan crafting this show for listeners. Some of Dave's favorites are played: medieval, Blackmore's Night, Steely Dan, the Hot Red Chili Peppers, Kerouac, Suzanne Vega, etc. etc. RIP, dear brother, with love! ENJOY