Quincy Jones Tribute Part II with Guest Host, Bill Wright
Join Zan as she navigates the board while Bill Wright, SPR Record Sale Guru, and volunteer brings the playlist!
Bill Wright brought us Part One of a Quincy Jones Tribute a while ago, playing big band music that Quincy had a huge hand in and influence on, taking us through Quincy's career during that era. NOW, Bill is back with Part Two where he plays tracks from artists who were influenced by Quincy, driven by him, and whom he produced. Enjoy!