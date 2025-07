Join Zan as she takes you out at this end of July with tunes to fill your summer evening with good vibrations. Hear Ney Matogrosso, Calexico and Iron and Wine, Terry Lee Nichols, JJ Cale and Eric Clapton, and in the SPOT at top of hour two we'll hear two sample tracks from the new album "One is All" by Michelle Qureshi and Sean O'Bryan Smith. Enjoy!