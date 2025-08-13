© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Zan's Archive Dive for Norvel w/SPOT on Songs for Her Mom and Barb Belieff

Published August 13, 2025 at 7:03 PM PDT
Dorothy Deery, Philadelphia, 1963

Join Zan as she dives into the Soundspace archives/library at SPR to bring you some of Norvel Trosst's (past producer and host of the show and Zan's partner) whose birthday was August 16th. In the SPOT a tribute to her Mom, whose birthday was August 19th, with three songs for her. Zan also is paying tribute to a family friend, Barb Belieff, who shared Mom's birthday! Enjoy this beauty!

Soundspace
