Zan's Archive Dive for Norvel w/SPOT on Songs for Her Mom and Barb Belieff

Join Zan as she dives into the Soundspace archives/library at SPR to bring you some of Norvel Trosst's (past producer and host of the show and Zan's partner) whose birthday was August 16th. In the SPOT a tribute to her Mom, whose birthday was August 19th, with three songs for her. Zan also is paying tribute to a family friend, Barb Belieff, who shared Mom's birthday! Enjoy this beauty!