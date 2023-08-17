Voices of the Wild Earth: "Earth Song"

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, Shane Sater appears as guest producer and writer. He grew up in Bonners Ferry, Idaho and now lives in Montana. He maintains the Wild with Nature website.

Shane's contribution on regional birdsong is featured alongside historic recordings and music of the Nez Perce from the Idaho Mythweaver Native Voices Archive.

This special episode for KPBX features a bonus interview with Idaho Mythweaver Media Director Jane Fritz. She talks about the history of the Idaho Mythweaver and its evolution into new media.

More information and on-demand audio are available at the Idaho Mythweaver website.