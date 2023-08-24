Voices of the Wild Earth: "Kootenai Keepers of the Earth" Redux

In 1991, the Idaho Mythweaver produced a ﬁve-part series of documentaries for Spokane Public Radio called "Keepers of the Earth."

These programs featured stories of the Idaho Tribes—Kootenai, Coeur d’Alene, Nez Perce, Shoshone-Bannock and Shoshone-Paiute—all set within the context of tribal culture, values and spiritual beliefs deeply rooted within the natural world.

This redux series revisits those archival explorations, beginning with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho near Bonners Ferry.

The Kootenai people, the Idaho Band of the Ktunaxa Nation, have a Covenant with the Creator, Nupika, which they forever are strongly committed to: caring for and protecting the rivers, lands, ﬁsh and wildlife of their aboriginal home.

As indigenous people, the Kootenai Tribe is related to the Ksanka on the Flathead Reservation in Montana and four other bands in Canada including the Yaqan Nukiy of Creston, British Columbia.

