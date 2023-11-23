Voices of the Wild Earth: "Coeur d'Alene Keepers of the Earth" Redux

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, the Idaho Mythweaver revisits archival audio footage of the Schitsu'umsh, also known as the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

This episode features interviews with former Coeur d’Alene Tribe Chairman Ernie Stensgar, storyteller Lawrence Aripa, former Idaho House of Representatives member Jeanne Givens and cultural anthropologist Rodney Frey, among others.

More information and on-demand audio are available at the Idaho Mythweaver website.