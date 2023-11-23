© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
The Bookshelf

Voices of the Wild Earth: "Coeur d'Alene Keepers of the Earth" Redux

Published November 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST
A view of the forest near the Coeur d'Alene Reservation heading towards Potlatch, Idaho
Jane Fritz
/
Idaho Mythweaver
A view of the forest near the Coeur d'Alene Reservation heading towards Potlatch, Idaho

The Idaho Mythweaver revisits the Schitsu'umsh and the story of Cosechin

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, the Idaho Mythweaver revisits archival audio footage of the Schitsu'umsh, also known as the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

This episode features interviews with former Coeur d’Alene Tribe Chairman Ernie Stensgar, storyteller Lawrence Aripa, former Idaho House of Representatives member Jeanne Givens and cultural anthropologist Rodney Frey, among others.

More information and on-demand audio are available at the Idaho Mythweaver website.

ThanksgivingCoeur d'Alene TribeNative AmericansIdaho Mythweaver
