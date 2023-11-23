Voices of the Wild Earth: "Nez Perce Keepers of the Earth" Redux

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, the Idaho Mythweaver revisits archival audio footage of the nimíipuu, or Nez Perce Tribe.

This episode features interviews with storyteller Brian Christopher Bull, Nez Perce fisheries resource manager Si Whitman and forest resource manager Jaime Pinkham, among others.

More information and on-demand audio are available at the Idaho Mythweaver website.