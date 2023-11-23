© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
The Bookshelf

Voices of the Wild Earth: "Nez Perce Keepers of the Earth" Redux

Published November 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
The south fork of the Clearwater River between Kooskia and Grangeville, ID in nimi’ipuu territory
Jane Fritz
/
Idaho Mythweaver
The Idaho Mythweaver finds the enduring lessons in the legends of the nimíipuu

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, the Idaho Mythweaver revisits archival audio footage of the nimíipuu, or Nez Perce Tribe.

This episode features interviews with storyteller Brian Christopher Bull, Nez Perce fisheries resource manager Si Whitman and forest resource manager Jaime Pinkham, among others.

More information and on-demand audio are available at the Idaho Mythweaver website.

