Voices of the Wild Earth: "Shoshone-Paiute Keepers of the Earth" Redux

On this episode from the Voices of the Wild Earth series, the Idaho Mythweaver revisits archival audio footage that recounts the history and stories of the Newa and Numa peoples, the Western Shoshone and Paiute, who now inhabit the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

First produced in 1991, this episode explains why the Duck Valley Reservation is unique. Straddling Idaho and Nevada, the reservation includes a section of the Owyhee River, which was once home to the largest Chinook salmon in the system.

Tribal councilman, storyteller and cattle rancher Arthur Manning is also heard relating the story of the Deer children, who took revenge on the ravenous Bear family through a wily trick and the help of a sympathetic Crane. The fable might hold a lesson for resource management.