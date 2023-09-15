SPR Firehouse Sessions Contest

Join Spokane Public Radio in the inaugural SPR Firehouse Sessions and have your band solidified as one of the best of the INW.

NPR's Tiny Desk concerts have become a staple of the organization. Hundreds of artists including Post Malone, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Anderson .Paak, and so many more have sat down at NPR's tiny desk to perform. Their Tiny Desk Contest has launched dozens of artists to fame.

Now, Spokane Public Radio wants to give Inland Northwest artists the tools to submit great recordings to the contest — and gain some local recognition along the way.

WINNERS OF SPR'S FIREHOUSE SESSIONS CONTEST WILL:

Perform in the SPR performance studio and receive three high-quality audio and video recordings to submit to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Have their songs and interviews aired on KPBX 91.1 FM.

Perform in SPR's Firehouse Sessions Concert in spring of 2024.

HOW TO APPLY:

SPR will accept submissions from September 15 through October 15. To apply, submit three original song recordings to firehousesessions@kpbx.org and fill out the form at this link: Application Form

BASIC CONTEST GUIDELINES:

I. Audio submissions must:

• contain a song that is the original work of the entrant (or one or more members if the entrant a is group) (covers will not be accepted);

• be a maximum of ten (10) minutes in length;

• be appropriate for the general public;

• be free of any material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity, copyright, trademark, trade secret, trade dress and other intellectual property rights.

II. Entrants must be at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of submission.

III. Entrants must live in the Inland Northwest.

Please read through our entire list of official rules before submitting materials to the contest. You can find those rules here: Official Rules.

JUDGING PROCESS:

Spokane Public Radio will select two (2) entrants to join our two launch collaborators as winners of the inaugural SPR Firehouse Sessions Contest.

A panel of four SPR employee judges will review all qualifying entries to the contest during the judging period (October 16 through October 20).

There will be one (1) round of judging. Initially, all eligible entries that meet the requirements under the Official Rules will be reviewed by a panel of preliminary judges selected at SPR’s sole discretion.

Audio submissions will be judged on the following criteria: 50% musical quality and appeal, 50% originality.

Winners will be notified of their status on or about October 21.

SPR will announce contest winners on or about October 28.

Please note: Contestants will have the opportunity to submit their videos to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest for a chance to win the national contest. SPR’s Firehouse Sessions Contest is not affiliated with NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Any entry to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest must be done separately. SPR is not responsible for submitting entries to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert.

