SPR Media Partner - SpIFF

The Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF) is a small, selective offering of world-class films February 9-16 in downtown Spokane. These are the very best features, documentaries and shorts from around the world that have not yet been commercially released for wide distribution or on virtual platforms.

A major attraction of the festival is the presence of the filmmakers and performers themselves as our guests. They meet the audiences, share their own stories and anecdotes about the making of their films, and answer questions from you the audience. The discussions are lively and educational and a favorite part of the festival for both filmmaker and audience. SpIFF discussions will be in-person as well as virtual.

Additional festival events have included after-film receptions, which are open to the public, and held at various downtown locations.

Learn more and get tickets here.