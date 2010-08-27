Nike Files Patent For Auto-Lacing Shoes

LINDA WERTHEIMER, host:

Fans of the 1989 film�"Back to the Future II"�may recall when Marty McFly - played by Michael J. Fox - travels to the year 2015. He tries on a pair of Nike shoes that lace themselves with the push of a button. This week, folks on the Internet discovered Nike's applied for a patent on a pair of real-life auto-lacing shoes. No word yet on hoverboards.

