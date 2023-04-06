© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR Media Partner: Spokane Bike Everywhere Month

Spokane Public Radio
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT

May is Bike Everywhere Month, and Spokane Public Radio is proud to once again be a media partner, highlighting bike commuting to work, school, and everywhere! Join Spokane Bicycle Club all month long for bike-friendly events!

Join us May 19 from 7 AM-9 AM at Spokane Public Radio, 1229 N. Monroe St., for our energizer station! SPR Staff and hosts will be hanging out in front of the station to provide snacks, drinks, and friendly conversation to bike riders.

Check out these other Bike Everywhere Month events:

  • 5/5/23 - Bloomsday bike corral
  • 5/15/23 - Pancake Breakfast in Riverfront Park
  • 5/17/23 Ride of Silence
  • 5/19/23 Energizer Stations for morning commuters
  • 5/31/23 Wrapup party - treats, door prizes

Learn more on the Spokane Bicycle Club website.

