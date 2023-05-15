Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in 2022

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Congratulations to all the Liams and Olivias out there. Your names were the most popular baby names in the U.S. last year. In second place on the Social Security Administration's list, Noah and Emma. Oliver and Charlotte take third place. And I'm sad to report that Leila fell 32 places last year, down to 246. I'm not going to take that personally. Us Leilas are just going to stay unique.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

