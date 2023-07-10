© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR Media Partner: Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival

Spokane Public Radio
Published June 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT
Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival 2023 Poster

Nestled in the pines on the shores of Medical Lake, Washington, the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival is a wonderful Northwest summertime bluegrass experience. With it's pristine location, warm Eastern Washington summer weather, lineup of world-class and regional bands.

Since its inception in 2002, Blue Waters has brought noteworthy names in bluegrass music to the Inland Northwest, including The Seldom Scene, Dan Tyminski, the Steep Canyon Rangers, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Darrell Scott, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Kathy Kallick, Chatham County Line, Front Country, Jody Stecher & Kate Brislin, Mountain Heart, Crooked Still, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kenny & Amanda Smith, John Reischman & the Jaybirds, the Greencards, Martha Scanlan, Dirk Powell, the Josh Williams Band, and many, many others.

Click here for tickets and additional information.

