Spokane City Council Youth Issues Debate

Join Spokane Public Radio and the Chase Youth Foundation at North Central High School Wednesday, October 18 for a 2023 Spokane City Council election debate focused on youth issues. SPR's Rebecca White and local high school students from the Chase Youth Foundation will moderate debates been candidates for city council districts 1, 2, and 3, and city council president at this free, public event.

Youth attendees will also be able to participate in a mock election after the debate courtesy of the Spokane County Auditor’s Office.

The debate will be held at North Central High School auditorium,1600 N Howard St, Spokane, WA, October 18 at 6:30 PM.

