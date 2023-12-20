Spokane holiday tradition begins today at the Campbell House

Spokane’s Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is offering the public a glimpse of the holiday season, circa 1910.

Beginning today [Wed], the museum is offering its 12th annual holiday tours of the Campbell House, the home of the late 19th century mining executive Amasa Campbell, located adjacent to the museum in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood.

The tours give visitors the chance to interact with people dressed in period costumes who portray family and staff members.

Courtesy of Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture A volunteer portrays Hulda, the Campbell family cook, during the Campbell House holiday tours.

“We have different members of the Campbell family household that, as you visit Campbell House, you’ll get to interact. For them it is 1910 and you get to meet some of the family, some of the staff who worked there and it really brings the space to live in a very unique way," said Ellen Postlewait, the museum’s interpretation manager.

She says the tours have much the same feel from year to year, but with little twists.

“We’re still in contact with some of the legacy family and as new people do new research, we’re always learning new little stories and different things," she said.

"We actually have some new objects on display this year that have been really neat to learn more about them. So when folks look into the yellow bedroom, they’ll see almost entirely the original furniture in the space as well as the wallpaper, which is only a few months old, so we’re all still pretty excited that it’s there," she said.

The house will be open for tours from noon to 4 today through Saturday. Visitors must make reservations for tours by calling the MAC or by going to the museum. MAC members enjoy the tour for free. Non-members can get in by adding two dollars to their museum admission fee.

