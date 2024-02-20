Thank You for The 2024 Record Sale!

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the 2024 Record Sale! Thanks to all who donated and attended.

Special thanks to our event donors,STCU and The Cleaning Authority, and our media partner, The Spokesman-Review.

We'd also like to thank Spokane Movers, The Salvation Army, Art Salvage, Earthworks Recycling, Craven's Coffee Company, 4000 Holes, The Long Ear, Hearn Brothers Printing, Event Rents, and CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

This event wouldn't be possible without our dedicated volunteers. Thanks to Bill Wright (Record Sale Guru), Joel Street (Equipment), Mike Flahaven & Sandy Gill (Videos) Presale Volunteers- Doug Crabtree, Greg Youmans, Joel Severson, Kevin Jones, Maggie Crabtree, Michael Sutcliffe, and Mark Turner. And thank you to all the volunteers who helped during the sale!

See you next year for the 2025 Record Sale!