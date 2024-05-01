SPR Media Partner: Spokane Bike Everywhere Month 2024

May is Bike Everywhere Month, and Spokane Public Radio is proud to once again be a media partner, highlighting bike commuting to work, school, and everywhere! Join Spokane Bicycle Club all month long for bike-friendly events!

Join us May 17 from 7 AM-9 AM at Spokane Public Radio, 1229 N. Monroe St., for our energizer station! SPR Staff and hosts will be hanging out in front of the station to provide snacks, drinks, and friendly conversation to bike riders.

Check out these other Bike Everywhere Month events:

5/5/24 - Bloomsday bike corral

5/13/24 - Pancake Breakfast in Riverfront Park

5/15/24 Ride of Silence

5/17/24 Bike to Work Day, Energizer Stations for morning commuters

5/30/24 Wrap-up party - treats, door prizes

Learn more on the Spokane Bicycle Club website.