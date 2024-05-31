Meet Us at the Market 2024

Meet Spokane Public Radio at a farmers' market near you this summer!

We'll be in our community at various farmers' markets in our region, from June through September. Stop by our booth to chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. You can also pick up Spokane Public Radio fans, window clings, stickers, and more.

Tuesday, July 9- Fairwood Farmers' Market

319 W Hastings Rd. Spokane, WA 99218

3pm - 7pm

Friday, September 20- Emerson-Garfield Farmers' Market

2310 North Monroe St. Spokane, WA 99201

3pm - 7pm

More dates and locations coming soon!