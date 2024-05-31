Meet Us at the Market 2024
Meet Spokane Public Radio at a farmers' market near you this summer!
We'll be in our community at various farmers' markets in our region, from June through September. Stop by our booth to chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. You can also pick up Spokane Public Radio fans, window clings, stickers, and more.
Tuesday, July 9- Fairwood Farmers' Market
319 W Hastings Rd. Spokane, WA 99218
3pm - 7pm
Friday, September 20- Emerson-Garfield Farmers' Market
2310 North Monroe St. Spokane, WA 99201
3pm - 7pm
More dates and locations coming soon!