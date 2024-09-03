KPBX Kids' Concert: Spokane Songs with Olivia Brownlee Saturday, September 21st

Join us for the next Free KPBX Kids' Concert as local singer-songwriter, Olivia Brownlee plays original works about our region in the River Park Square Atrium on Saturday, September 21st at 1 pm.

SPR listeners may remember Olivia Brownlee as one of our Firehouse Sessions Launch Collaborators. For this special KPBX Kids' Concert Olivia showcases her originals, along with a few other local artists' songs about Spokane and the Inland Northwest.

Olivia Brownlee is a cross-genre singer-songwriter who comes from a family with a long musical legacy in the Inland Northwest. Her most recent album is This Is Where You Live: Songs Inspired in Spokane 2021-2023, which featured collaborations with local musicians that celebrated the city’s landmarks, history and people. In 2021, Olivia took part in the “Arts Mean Business” music video series, which tasked local musicians and filmmakers to write a song and film a music video in support of a local business of their choosing. Along with her solo work, she performs regularly with high-profile groups like Zonky Jazz Band.

The atrium is located on the first floor of River Park Square, 808 W Main Ave, Spokane.

Thank you to our event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North and Rocket Bakery.