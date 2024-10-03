SPR Media Partner: BODYTRAFFIC, October19, 2024

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for BODYTRAFFIC at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga University campus, Saturday, October 19th.

BODYTRAFFIC delivers performances that inspire audiences around the globe to simply love dance. Since its founding in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, the company has held fast to its mission of championing contemporary dance, educating audiences, and inciting positive change. Its goal is simple: get the world moving! ODYTRAFFIC is not driven by a single choreographic voice but aims to endorse established and new voices and be a home for an eclectic range of styles and perspectives that tell vital stories. Cultivating opportunities for artists to fully embody their creative practice, conceiving new, contemporary pieces, and connecting individuals of vastly different life experiences through dance, BODYTRAFFIC has toured the world, elevating dance beyond an art form to a mode of exploration and celebration of ideas and spirit through movement.

BODYTRAFFIC will perform at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater on the Gonzaga University campus on Saturday, October 19th at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at Gonzaga.edu/TicketCenter.