Today's Headlines: October 21, 2024

Potential human cases of bird flu found in Franklin County

Health officials are waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control about four people who tested presumptively positive for avian influenza.

If those tests are confirmed, they would be the first people in Washington state to be infected with bird flu.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said over the weekend the four had been exposed to infected chickens at a commercial egg farm in Franklin County.

"The good news is that the symptoms have not required hospitalization so that is good news thus far and we want to keep it that," he said. "And that is why we are going everything we can to support our colleagues on the ground."

Shah says so far there is no sign of any human-to-human spread of the disease.

Health officials continue to test workers at the farm, where about 800,000 birds had to be euthanized because of the virus.

Bird flu has been detected in humans in four other states. Although it is deadly to birds, the CDC considers the risk to people to be low.

If these infections are confirmed, Washington will be the sixth state to identify a human infection of H5N1. The virus has caused ongoing multistate outbreaks in poultry, dairy cattle, and wildlife.

Navy declares missing aviators deceased

The U.S. Navy has declared two missing crew members of the plane that crashed in the east Cascades deceased. Efforts have shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations.

The announcement came yesterday. In a press release, the Navy said the identities of the crew will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

There’s been no word about the whereabouts of the crew since the crash last Tuesday, and wintry weather has hampered searchers near Mount Rainier.

The crashed plane was a EA-18G Growler fighter jet. It seats two and rides aircraft carriers. The Navy says this plane came from its station at Whidbey Island.



WA to choose new leader of OIC

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, Washington’s Insurance Commissioner is an open seat.

The two candidates who hope to be the state’s next top insurance regulator are veteran state lawmakers, but that’s about where the similarity ends.

Democrat Patty Kuderer and Republican Phil Fortunato disagree on the role of the Insurance Commissioner’s office and on specific policies.

One fault line is who should furnish health coverage. In a conversation with the TV program Inside Olympia, Kuderer said she supports a single-payer system over employer-provided coverage.

"That is really not a good idea. I mean, if you look at what happened during COVID," Kuderer said. "And the thousands—millions of people who lost their coverage because they were suddenly without a job. That is not acceptable."

Fortunato claimed a single-payer model would ultimately be more expensive and create delays when seeking care.

"I can’t wait to have the DMV run my health care. That’s what you’re talking about when you’re talking about government health care," he said. "And I jokingly say, if Washington went to a single payer system, where would the Canadians go for health care?"

There was at least one point of concord: Kuderer and Fortunato say the Insurance Commissioner has an important role to play in consumer protection, and advocacy for consumers in disputes with insurance companies.

Spending accelerates in ID's battle over primaries

With just two weeks until Election Day, it’s officially political ad season. And for Proposition 1 in Idaho, spending has blown up in the past month.

Idahoans for Open Primaries sponsors Prop 1, which would get rid of partisan primaries and introduce ranked choice voting. It has spent more than $350,000 on ads, including this one featuring former Republican state lawmaker Marv Hagedorn.

"Proposition 1 respects veterans like me by opening Idaho’s primaries ensuring every Idaho taxpayer has the right to vote," Hagedorn said.

Current House Speaker Mike Moyle is one of the primary opponents of the initiative. His PAC, Idaho Rising, has spent $240,000 on ads so far – and he’s starred in at least one himself.

"This is not good for Idaho. This is not an Idaho issue" he said in the ad. "It’s one being forced upon you and if it does pass, it will not help Idaho. It will make Idaho worse."

A handful of other groups, including one backed by Idaho’s richest man, Frank Vandersloot, have also spent tens of thousands of dollars opposing Prop 1.

As of Thursday, Idahoans for Open Primaries has raised more than $3 million, according to state records – two-thirds of it from out of state.

I-2117 is all about carbon auctions, but how do they work?

Initiative 2117 on the upcoming ballot would outlaw carbon auctions in Washington State.

These auctions are a key tool in the state’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint 95% by 2050.

So what is a carbon auction?

Four times a year, the state’s biggest polluters bid on carbon allowances, in a state-run auction. Each allowance lets them put a limited amount of carbon into the atmosphere.

Joel Creswell is with the Department of Ecology, which runs the auction. He says every year the number of allowances goes down.

Eventually, many companies will decide: Polluting is too expensive.

"That's the point at which a company will decide 'I'm going to buy an allowance or I'm going to invest in reductions, whichever is cheaper for me'," Creswell told KUOW public radio.

Critics of the program say that this is forcing companies, including oil companies, to reduce their carbon emissions too quickly.

The critics also say this drives up the cost of gasoline. They’re hoping Initiative 2117 will eliminate carbon auctions forever.

