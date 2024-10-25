The 2024 World Series will spotlight Dodger's star player Shohei Ohtani

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The World Series starts tonight in Los Angeles, the Dodgers versus the New York Yankees - two iconic, big city teams with some of baseball's biggest stars. Now, the Yankees have players such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. But no one is bigger today than the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, who has crushed all expectations in his first season on the team. Here's Steve Futterman.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: This was probably the most transformative moment for the 2024 baseball season.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE DAVIS: There's once in a lifetime, and then there's once in forever when you get a ball player like this. Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger.

FUTTERMAN: The Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis making the formal announcement of Shohei Ohtani's arrival. Ohtani's year with the Dodgers has been nothing short of phenomenal. The biggest moment came last month when he became the first ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVIS: Ohtani sends one in the air. The other way. Back it goes. Gone.

(CHEERING)

DAVIS: One of a kind player. One of a kind season. Shohei Ohtani starts the 50-50 club.

FUTTERMAN: The only blip for Ohtani this year happened off the field, not on it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTIN ESTRADA: What I have stated clearly from the outset of this investigation to the announcement of this complaint is that Mr. Ohtani is considered a victim in this case. He did not profit from this. He did not benefit from this.

FUTTERMAN: That's U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. Just days into the season, Ohtani's longtime interpreter and close friend, Ippei Mizuhara, was accused of stealing millions of dollars from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. The interpreter pleaded guilty and could spend decades in prison. Except for that, this has been almost a perfect season for Ohtani. Los Angeles seems to have fallen in love with him, and nowhere is that more apparent than LA's Little Tokyo neighborhood. Ohtani's face is everywhere.

NIKKI IKEDA: He's our treasure.

FUTTERMAN: Treasure?

IKEDA: Yeah, our treasure. You know, we enjoy watching him every single day.

FUTTERMAN: Nikki Ikeda runs a gift shop in Little Tokyo. She had never been to a baseball game before this season. Now she's gone full Ohtani.

IKEDA: I never watched game. I never interested in game in my life, but from this year, I very much into it. I got a season ticket from this year.

FUTTERMAN: You got season tickets?

IKEDA: Yeah, yeah. I already purchased next year, 2025, season ticket already.

FUTTERMAN: Among his teammates, Ohtani is incredibly popular. Last week, as the Dodgers were celebrating winning the National League Championship, infielder Max Muncy said Ohtani has done everything right.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAX MUNCY: He's the world's biggest baseball star, not just the game, the world. He shows up every day, you expect him to do something incredible and he very rarely disappoints. He goes out there and he does something incredible almost every single night.

FUTTERMAN: Now, of course, there's that little thing called the World Series. The Dodgers still have to win four games, and the Yankees know Ohtani could play a huge role. New York's top star Aaron Judge is a big fan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON JUDGE: Hits for average, hits for power, the speed. He's an impressive athlete, you know, the best player in the game. And, you know, what an ambassador for this sport.

FUTTERMAN: As Game 1 begins tonight, the biggest spotlight as usual will be on Shohei Ohtani.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman in Los Angeles.

