Idaho Republicans add to supermajority by picking up 3 seats in the state Legislature

With all votes in Idaho counted, Republicans are set to increase their supermajority in the Idaho Legislature by three seats.

Once election officials finished counting ballots Wednesday, final, unofficial results released by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday afternoon showed that incumbent Sen. Rick Just, D-Boise, and incumbent Reps. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello, were defeated by Republican challengers.

Former Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, defeated Just to pick up a seat in the Idaho Senate for Republicans, while Republican challengers Mike Pohanka and Tanya Burgoyne defeated Burns and Roberts, respectively, to gain two seats for the Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Assuming the final election results hold, that will push the balance of power heading into the 2025 legislative session to 90 Republicans compared to 15 Democrats.

Dems ‘saddened’ by 2024 general election results locally and statewide

For the past two years, the breakdown had been 87 Republicans compared to 18 Democrats.

“We are saddened by the election results, both nationally and in our state, but we are also very grateful to the thousands of volunteers and donors who stepped up to fight for our values and our communities,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, both D-Boise, said in a written statement issued Wednesday.

“It’s important to grieve our losses and find community with each other,” Wintrow and Rubel added. “There are many people who feel scared, isolated, and anxious. Reach out and provide comfort as you can and receive comfort from others. We are all Idahoans and we must work to create a state where everyone belongs.”

Idaho Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, speaks with attendees during the Idaho Democratic Party’s general election watch party on Nov. 5, 2024, in Boise. (Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun) Although polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, officials did not post the final results for Blaine and Canyon counties until Wednesday afternoon. Initially, it looked as if the Republicans could pick up four or more seats in the Idaho Legislature from the 2024 general election. However, incumbent Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, survived a close challenge from former Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome – a result that did not become clear until the final results were posted out of Blaine County late Wednesday afternoon.

Although Idaho’s 2024 general results are now complete, election results do not become official in Idaho until they are certified by the Idaho State Board of Canvassers on Nov. 26 in Boise. Before Idaho election results are certified, county officials will verify information such as the number or ballots cast and the state will conduct random audits of election results in randomly selected counties.

The 2025 legislative session begins Jan. 6 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and X.

