Interview: Author Neil Shubin on his new book, Ends of the Earth

Henry McNulty interviews author Neil Shubin on his new book, Ends of the Earth, which released on February 4. They discuss science communication in 2025, what we can learn from the polar regions, and the implications for our planet.

From Penguin Random House:

Neil Shubin is a renowned scientist, explorer, and a much sought-after science communicator, hosting the Emmy Award-winning series “Your Inner Fish” (based on his bestselling book of the same name) and appearing on The Colbert Report, NPR, and more. His discovery of the Tiktaalik roseae, a fish with legs and a link between life in water to land, is considered one of the top ten ever sponsored by National Geographic. In his new book, ENDS OF THE EARTH (on-sale Feb 4), Shubin takes readers on a cinematic adventure to the north and south poles to uncover the secrets locked in the ice, and in the process, he profoundly shifts our understanding of life on the planet and our future on it.