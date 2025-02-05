© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Interview: Author Neil Shubin on his new book, Ends of the Earth

Spokane Public Radio | By Henry McNulty
Published February 5, 2025 at 10:17 AM PST
Author Neil Shubin

Henry McNulty interviews author Neil Shubin on his new book, Ends of the Earth, which released on February 4. They discuss science communication in 2025, what we can learn from the polar regions, and the implications for our planet.

From Penguin Random House:
Neil Shubin is a renowned scientist, explorer, and a much sought-after science communicator, hosting the Emmy Award-winning series “Your Inner Fish” (based on his bestselling book of the same name) and appearing on The Colbert Report, NPR, and more. His discovery of the Tiktaalik roseae, a fish with legs and a link between life in water to land, is considered one of the top ten ever sponsored by National Geographic. In his new book, ENDS OF THE EARTH (on-sale Feb 4), Shubin takes readers on a cinematic adventure to the north and south poles to uncover the secrets locked in the ice, and in the process, he profoundly shifts our understanding of life on the planet and our future on it.
Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
