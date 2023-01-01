Henry McNulty is a Spokane native and proud member of the local professional arts community. A pianist and conductor, he has served as Resident Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre since 2017 as well as having music-directed productions at Couer d'Alene Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, Gonzaga University, and Eastern Washington University, among others. He has also appeared on several local stages in roles including Jerry Lee Lewis (Million Dollar Quartet) and the title role in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein.

Henry received a Bachelor of Music in Music Composition from Eastern Washington University, and he is currently an MFA candidate in the same subject at Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Henry grew up listening to classical music on KPBX and is proud to pay that experience forward to SPR listeners throughout the Inland Northwest.