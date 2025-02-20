We're Hiring: Spokane Public Radio Reporter/Host

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Reporter/Host

Job Type: Full-Time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range: $48,000-52,000 depending on experience

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners.

About You:

Are you an experienced journalist? SPR seeks someone to serve as a reporter and editor for local news and serve as an occasional news host. In this position you will work both collaboratively and independently with SPR’s award-winning news team to provide content for SPR’s local newscasts. Additionally, you will contribute to regional election coverage, digital audio and occasional video productions for web and broadcast, special programs, and SPR’s website. An ideal candidate would have a curious mind, a desire to connect with listeners, an understanding of SPR’s mission and journalistic ethics.

Principal tasks:

Work with the news director and Morning Edition host to coordinate and plan stories and newscasts. Report regional stories and conduct interviews for spot and feature stories and interview segments. Help with editing stories. Write, edit and post web copy of local stories. Help to compile material for weekday “Today’s Headlines” web post. Seek and download audio and copy from public radio partners in the Northwest for use in on-air newscasts and “Today’s Headlines.” Help maintain daily news rundown sheet. File spot news and feature stories for SPR News, the Northwest News Network and NPR News.

Additional responsibilities:

Substitute as local host of All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. Participate in semi-annual station pledge drives. Serve as ambassador for the station in on-air and in-person roles. Coordinate with other SPR staffers and managers as needed for fundraising, marketing and visibility efforts. Occasional night and weekend work in the event of breaking news, political forums or debates, extreme weather events or other planned events.

Required Qualifications and Attributes:

· Experience in journalism or related field

· Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively

· Knowledge of and adherence to journalistic ethics

· Experience in producing and voicing audio for radio

· Strong written and editorial skills

· Proficiency in digital editing software such as Adobe Audition or Hindenburg

· Strong organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines and work independently

Desired Qualifications:

· Experience in broadcasting as an on-air host, operating audio equipment for automated and live broadcasts, digital editing capabilities in audio

· Familiarity with Spokane Public Radio and public radio in general

· Strong understanding of audience-focused engagement

· Knowledge of digital platforms and social media best practices

Physical Demands:

Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Schedule:

40 hours, Monday-Friday, with occasional weekend or evening shifts

Benefits:

Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through our plan.

Sick Time Accrual: 96 hours accrual a calendar year.

Vacation: 96 hours accrual a calendar year, increases to 143 after 18 months of full-time employment.

Personal Days – two per year

Paid Holidays – nine per year

How to apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, and audio samples to sprjobs@kpbx.org. No phone calls, please.

Closing Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides an equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing sprjobs@kpbx.org.

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.