14-year-old 'Human Calculator' sets mental math record

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

All right. It's time for a bit of mental math.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

OK, Ari, what is 567 times 123? And you have exactly three seconds to answer, so you better move fast.

SHAPIRO: You can't be serious right now, Juana.

SUMMERS: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: There's no way anyone can solve a problem that fast.

SUMMERS: But Aaryan Shukla is not like most people.

AARYAN SHUKLA: I loved playing with numbers, so I started learning mental math since the age of 6.

SUMMERS: The 14-year-old from India has set the Guinness World Record for mental calculation.

SHAPIRO: He's been dubbed the human calculator and can solve complex math problems in his head in seconds.

SUMMERS: For some context of just how good he is, this month, he broke six world records in a single day. And get this - one of those was for adding 100 four-digit numbers in 30.9 seconds.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARYAN: Can I start?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: And you go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: For this Guinness World Records title attempt, Aaryan's time...

SHAPIRO: In this official video from Guinness, you can see him standing in front of a screen that's flashing random four-digit numbers one at a time. The clock starts once the first number appears and does not stop until the last number flashes and he gives his answer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARYAN: What's the time?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: OK.

AARYAN: What's the time?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I'll tell you.

AARYAN: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: So the minimum requirement for this attempt is 50 seconds. And Aaryan Shukla was able to get 30 seconds, 0.900 milliseconds. Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

SUMMERS: He also broke records in division and multiplication. So what does it take to be a human calculator?

AARYAN: Generally, I practice for two to three hours. But whenever a competition or some event come nearby, like Guinness World Record, so I generally do practice about five hours.

SHAPIRO: That is a lot of practice. When it comes to what that practice routine actually looks like, he says he uses a few techniques. One includes working with an abacus.

SUMMERS: He also studies a technique called Vedic math.

AARYAN: Vedic maths are basically the rules written by Indian mathematicians. So it's not a device. It's rules or, we could say, techniques of different calculations by Indian mathematicians.

SHAPIRO: When NPR caught up with him, we wanted to test his mettle for ourselves. So producer Jeff Pierre asked him a question on the spot.

JEFF PIERRE, BYLINE: So what is 46,578 minus 8,098?

AARYAN: The answer is 38,480.

SUMMERS: Aaryan Shukla, congratulations on your record.

SHAPIRO: And for making math students across the world extremely jealous.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOONSTARR'S "DETROIT")

